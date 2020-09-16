Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / 18-year-old held for stalking minor girl, extorting money in Navi Mumbai

18-year-old held for stalking minor girl, extorting money in Navi Mumbai

Vashi police arrested a 18-year-old boy on Tuesday for stalking a minor girl on a social media application and extorting ₹38,000 from her.The 14-year-old girl from Sector 2 in...

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 00:59 IST

By Raina Shine,

Vashi police arrested a 18-year-old boy on Tuesday for stalking a minor girl on a social media application and extorting ₹38,000 from her.

The 14-year-old girl from Sector 2 in Vashi knew the accused, Sandeep Ramu Pawar, a resident of Koprigaon, Sector 26 in Vashi. He was allegedly in a relationship with the victim’s friend.

According to police, the accused used to send texts to the minor to be conveyed to her friend. However, since May the accused allegedly started forcing the minor to be in a relationship with him.

“As per the complainant, he would coax her on social networking sites. As she did not respond, the accused threatened that he would slash her wrist or get her kidnapped and demanded money from her,” a police officer attached to Vashi police station said.



On several occasions, the complainant stole money from her family and gave it to the accused. Between May 31 and September 10, the accused made her pay around ₹38,000.

The incident came to light when her family realised that she was taking the money, and confronted her. After she narrated the ordeal to her family, they approached Vashi police on Tuesday.

“We arrested the accused immediately after the case was registered. The accused did not work anywhere and helped his brother-in-law in his contract business,” senior inspector Sanjeev Dhumal said.

Pawar has been arrested for stalking and extortion under sections of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. He was produced before the court on Tuesday and has been remanded in police custody till September 18.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India responds to UN human rights chief’s criticism of situation in Kashmir
Sep 15, 2020 23:15 IST
In response to China’s actions, Indian troops ready for long haul in Ladakh
Sep 15, 2020 20:11 IST
Ajit Doval walks out of SCO meet of NSAs over ‘fictitious’ Pak map that violates norms
Sep 16, 2020 01:50 IST
India elected to three key UN bodies
Sep 15, 2020 21:52 IST

latest news

Punjab farmers continue siege of 3 key bridges, block highways against agri ordinances
Sep 16, 2020 01:50 IST
Teacher who raped 2 underage girls and eloped with another pupil held in HP
Sep 16, 2020 01:46 IST
HC puts on hold colonel couple’s posting to two different locations
Sep 16, 2020 01:46 IST
Monsoon session: Furore in HP Assembly over benami land deals
Sep 16, 2020 01:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.