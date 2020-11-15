18-year-old Rajasthan youth murdered in Mohali’s Nayagaon area, three arrested

An 18-year-old mason was allegedly murdered by three persons over old enmity in Nayagaon village on Saturday evening.

The accused, Basu, 20, a resident of Adarsh Nagar, Nayagaon, and his two accomplices, who are both juveniles, have been apprehended.

Victim Rajveer was a native of Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan and was currently putting up in Dashmesh Nagar, Nayagaon, in a rented accommodation. He worked as a mason for a local contractor.

“Rajveer was returning home after work when he ran into one of the juveniles, who nursed a grudge against him. The duo had heated arguments, following which the minor boy called in Basu and the other juvenile, who assaulted Rajveer. Basu attacked his head with a wooden log and fled,” said sub-inspector Jagjeet Singh, Nayagaon station house officer.

The victim was rushed to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his head injuries on Sunday morning. The victim’s family in Rajasthan has been informed and the autopsy will be conducted on Monday.

The three accused were nabbed soon after the attack. They will be produced in court on Monday.

“The accused and the victim lived in the same locality in the past where they had a dispute, which led to Rajveer’s murder,” the SHO said.

All accused have been booked under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Nayagaon police station.