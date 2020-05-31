18-year-old woman among five Covid deaths reported in Thane

An 18-year-old woman was among the five Covid deaths reported on Sunday in Thane.

She is the youngest to die of the virus in Thane after a 22-year-old woman succumbed to the infection on May 10. The number of cases in the city has crossed 3,000 with 131 new cases reported on Sunday.

The total number of cases in the city is 3,032. Thane Municipal Corporation said \106 people were discharged on Sunday.

From 300 Covid cases on May 1, the city’s cases on May 31 is 3,032, with an average increase of 100 cases a day.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC, said, “Five deaths, all women, were reported on Sunday. This includes an 18-year-old woman admitted to Thane Civil Hospital on May 11 and died on May 13. The hospital reported the death late. She was a resident of Thakurpada in Mumbra. Four other women from Thane, aged 76, 65, 62 and 50 have died. The death toll in the city is now 89.”

Civic commissioner Vijay Singhal has given directives to intensify the door-to-door survey to screen fever patients in the city.

Malvi said, “We have formed ward-wise teams to survey each and every area of all the 10 wards in the city. The team will for residents for fever and other symptoms. Those who have fever will immediately be sent to quarantine centres.”

Two staffers from Thane Mental Hospital quarantined

Two employees of Thane Mental Hospital were quarantined after they came in contact with an infected person in their neighbourhood. One of them is quarantined in a TMC quarantine centre while another is quarantined at home. “One of the employees was on leave so he must have not come in contact with many people. We will decide the further course of action depending on the test report of the two employees,” said Malvi.