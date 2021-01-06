Sections
18-yr-old held for attempt to film woman in restaurant toilet

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 19:59 IST

By HTC,

PUNE An 18-year-old man has been arrested by the Pune police on Wednesday for trying to record a woman in the toilet of a restaurant in Pashan.

He was remanded to judicial custody by a local court, according to senior police inspector Anil Shewale of Chaturshrungi police station.

The 18-year-old complainant was in the restaurant with her family on Monday night when the incident happened. The woman noticed the man recording her as she was entering the bathroom.

“It is an open roof restaurant. He had climbed up and was recording,” said senior PI Shewale.

When the woman rushed out to confront him, he fled from the restaurant, according to the complainant.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Chaturshrungi police station.

