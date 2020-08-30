18th century Ghodbunder fort in Mumbai set to get facelift

Sections
Updated: Aug 30, 2020 02:01 IST

By Ram Parmar,

Ghodbunder Fort, originally named Cacabe de Tanna, which was built by the Portuguese in 1730, is set to be restored at an estimated cost of ₹50 crore. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Ratnagiri and Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, Mumbai gave the official nod for the same to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) after years of delay.

Both the agencies gave their no objection certificates (NOC) for the restoration and beautification of the 9-acre fort under the Shiv Srushti project of MLA Pratap Sarnaik who had taken up the matter of the delay with the agencies.

Ghodbunder Fort located in Ghodbunder village in Bhayandar also houses a church. It is currently in ruins and was adopted by MBMC under the government’s Maharashtra Vaibhav Protected Monuments Adoption Scheme to restore historical monuments. “The department of cultural affairs had granted heritage structure status to eight monuments in the state including Ghodbunder Fort thus paving the way for their adoptions by the respective local civic bodies,” said Sarnaik.

MBMC has planned conservation, restoration and beautification of the fort and its surroundings, said Sarnaik.



The fort was built in 1730 by the Portuguese who had settled in Bhayandar in 1530. It was under Portuguese rule till 1737 till Marathas captured the fort and overthrew the Portuguese rule.

