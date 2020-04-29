Sections
Home / Cities / 19 fresh cases detected in J&K, tally reaches 565

19 fresh cases detected in J&K, tally reaches 565

With the new tally, the number of positive cases in Kashmir stands at 507

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 01:14 IST

By HT Correspondents, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

On the new cases, eight were found in Anantnag district, two in Pulwama , five in Baramulla, three in Shopian and one in Kupwara

Nineteen fresh Covid-19 cases were reported from Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, taking the total number of positive cases to 565 in the Union Territory, said the media bulletin. All cases are from Kashmir region.

With the new tally, the number of positive cases in Kashmir stands at 507. On the new cases, eight were found in Anantnag district, two in Pulwama , five in Baramulla, three in Shopian and one in Kupwara.

As many as 12 more coronavirus patients, all from Jammu division—11 from CD Hospital and one from Government Hospital—have recovered and discharged.

According to the media bulletin, out of 565 positive cases, 381 are active positive, 176 have recovered and eight have died.



Furthermore, till date 68,262 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance which include 6,364 persons in home quarantine, including facilities operated by government, 255 in hospital quarantine and 9,082 under home surveillance. As many as 52,172 persons have completed their 28-day surveillance period.

The bulletin further said that 16,054 samples have tested negative.

Giving district-wise breakup, the bulletin said Jammu has 26 positive cases, of which, eight are active positive and 18 have recovered; Udhampur has 20 positive cases, of which, three are active positive, 18 have recovered and one died; Rajouri has four positive cases and three have recovered and only one is active positive; Samba district has four positive cases; Kishtwar has one positive case and Kathua, Ramban and Reasi have one active positive case each.

The bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Apr 29, 2020 12:02 IST
Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 54
Apr 29, 2020 11:58 IST
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Apr 29, 2020 11:02 IST
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:01 IST

latest news

Amazon India now offers instant credit to users with Pay Later service
Apr 29, 2020 11:56 IST
Covid-19: Air India, Indian Navy on standby to evacuate Indians from Gulf
Apr 29, 2020 11:55 IST
YouTube expands fact-check feature to US video searches during pandemic
Apr 29, 2020 11:48 IST
CBSE says no change in decision regarding holding of Class 10th, 12th board exams
Apr 29, 2020 11:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.