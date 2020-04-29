19 fresh cases detected in J&K, tally reaches 565

On the new cases, eight were found in Anantnag district, two in Pulwama , five in Baramulla, three in Shopian and one in Kupwara

Nineteen fresh Covid-19 cases were reported from Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, taking the total number of positive cases to 565 in the Union Territory, said the media bulletin. All cases are from Kashmir region.

With the new tally, the number of positive cases in Kashmir stands at 507. On the new cases, eight were found in Anantnag district, two in Pulwama , five in Baramulla, three in Shopian and one in Kupwara.

As many as 12 more coronavirus patients, all from Jammu division—11 from CD Hospital and one from Government Hospital—have recovered and discharged.

According to the media bulletin, out of 565 positive cases, 381 are active positive, 176 have recovered and eight have died.

Furthermore, till date 68,262 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance which include 6,364 persons in home quarantine, including facilities operated by government, 255 in hospital quarantine and 9,082 under home surveillance. As many as 52,172 persons have completed their 28-day surveillance period.

The bulletin further said that 16,054 samples have tested negative.

Giving district-wise breakup, the bulletin said Jammu has 26 positive cases, of which, eight are active positive and 18 have recovered; Udhampur has 20 positive cases, of which, three are active positive, 18 have recovered and one died; Rajouri has four positive cases and three have recovered and only one is active positive; Samba district has four positive cases; Kishtwar has one positive case and Kathua, Ramban and Reasi have one active positive case each.

The bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.