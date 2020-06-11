Sections
19 more test Covid positive in Ludhiana

Among them are an employee working in a prominent cycle manufacturing unit of the city, two pregnant women and a foreign traveller.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 02:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A 32-year-old woman and a 29-year-old male from Chhawani Mohalla were also among those who tested positive, taking the total count in the containment zone to 24. (HT FILE)

As many as 19 persons tested positive for coronavirus here on Wednesday.

A 32-year-old woman and a 29-year-old male from Chhawani Mohalla were also among those who tested positive, taking the total count in the containment zone to 24.

The 54-year-old male from Satjot Nagar, Dhandra Road, who works in a bicycle manufacturing unit, is currently admitted at Oswal Hospital, said civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga.



A 23-year-old male who returned from Abu Dhabi also tested positive. A 45-year-old woman from Mundian Khurd and a 57-year-old man from Hata Sherjung who displayed influenza-like illness tested positive today.

Five patients including two women aged 37 and 21, and three men aged 19, 38, and 60 all from Fieldganj were tested positive.

Meanwhile. two pregnant women, one aged 23 from Dhillon Nagar and other from Gobindpura area, have tested positive.

An 18- year- old male from Dhuri Line, a 58-year-old woman from Mallah village in Jagraon also tested positive. A 42-year-old woman from Atam Nagar, who returned from Delhi recently, and a 57-year-old male from Sahnewal are both admitted at DMCH after they tested positive for coronavirus.

