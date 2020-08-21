Sections
Home / Cities / 19 patients at Thane mental hospital test positive for Covid

19 patients at Thane mental hospital test positive for Covid

Nineteen patients of the Thane Mental Hospital have been tested positive for Covid-19 since August 10, after hospital authorities and the civic body started rapid antigen testing...

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 00:25 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

Nineteen patients of the Thane Mental Hospital have been tested positive for Covid-19 since August 10, after hospital authorities and the civic body started rapid antigen testing in the hospital.

All the Covid-positive patients have been admitted to different Covid Care Centres across the city and an attendant has been deployed to assist each of them with their daily chores.

Dr Sanjay Bodade, medical superintendent of the Thane Mental Hospital, said, “As per ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) guidelines, we can conduct antigen testing only on those who have mild symptoms. We are also conducting the antigen tests on all those patients who are being admitted or discharged from the mental hospital. We also have an isolation ward in the hospital and are taking all the precautionary measures to curb the spread of the virus.”

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), informed that the civic body has provided antigen kits and training to the mental hospital staff to conduct the tests.



“The hospital updates us with daily reports. Some of the patients who have been tested positive are recovering and will soon be sent back to the mental hospital. The testing process will help in providing timely treatment to the patients,” added Malvi.

Bodade said that it is difficult to explain the safety protocol to the patients of the hospital.

“We have to be very sensitive while dealing with them and approaching them after wearing PPE (personal protective equipment) kits is difficult. Making them wash their hands or wear masks at all times is also difficult. So we have to be careful with the interactions that we have with the patients. We have provided N95 masks, shields and face covers to all the staff members. They can also stay and have food within the premises of the hospital,” added Bodade

The testing at the hospital commenced after two patients died of the virus in July. Until now, 178 of the 808 patients have been tested. All the 56 employees of the hospital have been tested negative.

The deaths had raised several concerns.

Kirit Somaiya, former Member of Parliament from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said, “With more than a thousand people living inside the hospital, only a handful had been tested. We had stressed the need for regular testing. The hospital is now conducting regular antigen testing and many patients have been found positive. Due to our timely action, they will get proper treatment.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Tesla, world’s most valuable auto maker, is now worth more than Walmart
Aug 21, 2020 01:36 IST
Haryana to conduct written exam for physical training instructors on August 23
Aug 21, 2020 01:27 IST
CWC to meet soon as clamour for Rahul Gandhi’s return as party chief grows
Aug 21, 2020 01:24 IST
67 held with drugs in 1 month: Ambala range IG
Aug 21, 2020 01:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.