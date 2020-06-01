19-year-old axes father to death for attempting to rape her, arrested

A 45-year-old resident of Baratpada in Talasari was axed to death by his 19-year-old daughter after he allegedly tried to sexually assault her on May 31. The attack was witnessed by the man’s 22-year-old son who then called the Talasari police.

The accused was arrested and charged with murder. The victim has also been posthumously charged with rape and molestation.

According to police, the 19-year-old was the victim’s daughter from his second marriage. He had a son with his first wife who had since died.

“The daughter claimed that since 2011-12 [when she was a minor], her father would regularly molest and rape her when she was alone at home. Because of the attacks, she opted to live with her mother in Ganjad in Dahanu, but would visit her father for a few days,” said Ajay Vasawe, senior inspector of Talasari police station.

“Whenever the woman came to visit, her father would try to rape her. On May 31, around 2am, he came to her room and tried to sexually assault her. The accused then picked up an axe from the kitchen and attacked the victim on his head, neck, hands and other body parts, killing him on the spot,” said Vasawe. The man’s son was sleeping in the other room and on hearing the commotion, came out and witnessed the murder. He then called the police.

“We arrested the woman for murder and when produced before the Dahanu court on Monday, she was remanded in police custody for five days,” said Vasawe. “We also registered a case of rape and molestation under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012, against the victim, based on the daughter’s testimony,” he said.