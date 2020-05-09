Sections
Home / Cities / 19-year-old bike thief arrested in Ulhasnagar

19-year-old bike thief arrested in Ulhasnagar

A 19-year-old youth was arrested on Saturday for stealing bikes in Ulhasnagar. The police recovered five motorcycles from him which he had stolen in the past two weeks.The Ulhasnagar Central police...

Updated: May 09, 2020 23:30 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 19-year-old youth was arrested on Saturday for stealing bikes in Ulhasnagar.

The police recovered five motorcycles from him which he had stolen in the past two weeks.

The Ulhasnagar Central police said, “We had received several complaints of motorcycle thefts in the past few days. We formed a team and started checking all CCTV footage of the areas. We saw the same youth at three different places and later saw him taking away a scooter.”

The police traced and arrested Vijay Mudliyar and recovered five bikes from him. He confessed that he had stolen five more bikes from Kalyan area.



The police said, “The accused has a master key of some bikes and used it to steal parked bikes. He used to modify the bikes and sell them.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ajit Doval dissects Imran Khan’s terror moves in Kashmir, preps India’s counter
May 09, 2020 22:26 IST
Evacuation of Indians stranded in US begins, 2,000 to return in first leg
May 09, 2020 23:37 IST
India rejects Nepal’s protest against new road to Lipulekh
May 09, 2020 22:05 IST
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
May 09, 2020 14:33 IST

latest news

New BMC chief’s focus areas: Virus and pre-monsoon prep
May 10, 2020 00:13 IST
Naroa Manch members visit Battian STP, slam pollution body’s claims over Buddha Nullah pollution
May 10, 2020 00:12 IST
Mothers are fighters and geniuses, says Hina Khan
May 10, 2020 00:11 IST
Now, bookstores, small shops to remain open in Ludhiana
May 10, 2020 00:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.