19-year-old boy attacked with knife for failing to return money

A 19-year-old boy, who supplies chicken in Kalyan, was allegedly attacked by a man with a knife on Tuesday.Bhushan Bhoir, who has chicken business, went to Ambivli to supply chicken. He met Avinash...

Updated: May 27, 2020 19:15 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 19-year-old boy, who supplies chicken in Kalyan, was allegedly attacked by a man with a knife on Tuesday.

Bhushan Bhoir, who has chicken business, went to Ambivli to supply chicken. He met Avinash Patil, 35, who was also into the same business till he started supplying electrical equipment.

According to the police, Bhoir had borrowed ₹10,000 from Patil around nine months ago.

Patil has not been earning anything in the past two months of the lockdown. He asked Bhoir to return his money. When Bhoir said he did not have money to return him, Patil got angry and attacked him with a knife.



An officer from Khadakpada police station said Patil was arrested immediately. “Some of our police personnel were patrolling the area and immediately arrested the accused and took Bhoir to hospital. Bhoir suffered minor injuries. We have registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code against the accused.”

