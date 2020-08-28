19-year-old dies at waterlogged underpass in Ghaziabad, district magistrate orders inquiry

A 19-year-old man drowned Friday afternoon at the waterlogged Gaushala underpass, located near the ancient Dudheshwar Nath temple in Ghaziabad.

However, the sequence of events leading to man drowning couldn’t be ascertained, prompting the district administration to order an inquiry into the incident. While officials of the municipal corporation claimed that the victim had come to bathe in the water at the underpass, police officers said the man had jumped into the water to save some children who were bathing there and who were allegedly drowning. A local diver who fished out the body said that while the children were rescued from one end of the underpass, the man’s body was fished out from the other end of the underpass.

The heavy rains on Friday submerged the underpass, as has been seen usually after a deluge in the area. The underpass is the only internal link to connect city commuters to the Vijay Nagar area. Police said the man, a rag picker, was identified as Arjun alias Haddi, whose body was rescued by divers. He was declared dead at a hospital.

“When the underpass became flooded with water, some children came for a bath there and jumped into the underpass area. Arjun, after seeing that the other boys were not able to come out, jumped into the water to save them but drowned in the process. We were told by a number of eye witnesses and locals that he died while trying to save the other children,” said Abhay Kumar Mishra, circle officer (city 1).

“We reached the spot and immediately called the divers. Locals who know swimming also came for rescue. The other boys were taken out safely but the victim drowned. Later, we used ropes and the divers went in and took out his body. He was declared dead. His family is being traced,” he added.

Local councillor Zakir Saifi, however, said Arjun had come to bathe at the underpass.

“He came to bathe but he could not get out of the water due to the heavy flow in the underpass as a result of continuous rain. The family of the victim stays in Faridabad while he worked as a ragpicker and stayed near the railway station,” he added.

In an initial inquiry report, additional municipal commissioner Pramod Kumar has written to the municipal commissioner that three young men had come to bathe at the flooded underpass on Friday afternoon.

Mohammad Zahid, a local who operates a laundry shop and also works as a diver, said his son, Zaid, aged 10, and nephew, Majid, aged 15, had gone to sell vegetables and jumped into the underpass when they saw Arjun drowning.

“In the process, my son also started drowning but others jumped into the water and saved him. Since Majid knows swimming, he caught hold of the ropes and pulled himself out. I have given a strict warning to both not to venture near the underpass if there is waterlogging,” Zahid added.

One of the divers, Mohammad Gulfam, who traced the body of the victim, said the body was found on the Vijay Nagar side of the underpass while the other children who were swimming in the water were pulled out from the opposite side.

“The victim had come to the underpass for bathing and I found his body from the Vijay Nagar side from a depth of about 10-12 feet. I swam for about 30 minutes and dove several times before I could catch hold of the hand of him. Later, others threw a roped and pulled him up,” said Gulfam, who had also rescued trapped school children and the driver of a bus which had got trapped in the flooded underpass in 2017.

Following the death of the man, the district magistrate has assigned an inquiry to the city magistrate.

“The inquiry will find out how the incident took place. Further, I have asked the corporation officials to conduct videography of the water logged areas of the entire city and also make a record for a work plan to get rid of water logging. I have also instructed them to survey all the areas and give an estimate of how many more water flushing pumps they need. They have also been asked to take stock of cleaning of drains and check if there is any laxity,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.

The corporation officials, on the other hand, said they have about 32 pumps for as many low lying areas where waterlogging takes place.

“There is a pump and a drain pipe installed at the underpass to flush out water. But there was heavy rain on Friday which resulted in slow discharge of water. The underpass is in low lying areas and remains flooded whenever it rains. The cleaning of 454 small and big drains is complete but the city Mayor has taken cognisance and has asked us to submit a report, as well black list contractors who were assigned work for desilting of drains but did not deliver,” said Pramod Kumar, additional municipal commissioner.

City Mayor Asha Sharma did not respond to calls.