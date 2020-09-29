19-year-old killed in Ludhiana: Kin refuse postmortem, seek murder case against dhaba workers

The family members of Nakul Mehra, 19, of Mayapuri, who was killed after a chase ended in a crash near Samrala Chowk, on Tuesday refused his postmortem to be conducted and instead, sought a murder case against the dhaba workers.

On September 27, the victim along with his brothers, Karan and Arjun, was chased by workers of a roadside eatery following a clash. The police had claimed that Nakul had died in the accident, however, the victim’s kin accused the eatery workers of beating him to death.

According to Karan, he and Arjun had been on one bike, and Nakul on another bike during the chase. Near Samrala Chowk, Nakul’s bike had rammed into a truck.

He alleged that Nakul had died because the accused had brutally beaten him while he was lying on the road after the crash, and not because of the crash itself.

Harish Kumar, the maternal uncle of the deceased, alleged that the police had shown them the CCTV footage only till the time Nakul’s bike collided with the truck. While Nakul was lying on the road, the accused had reached there and thrashed him, which had caused his death, he further alleged.

He added that they will not give permission for the autopsy to be conducted until the police registered a murder case against the accused.

Two cases have been registered, one against the truck driver for causing death by negligence, and another against the dhaba workers and their accomplices for beating up the brothers.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Central) Waryam Singh said that the preliminary investigation suggested Nakul had met with an accident and had suffered serious accident injuries. However, it could be ascertained only with an autopsy report, but the family was not allowing the postmortem to happen, he added.

He said the family members were being convinced to let the postmortem be performed to find out the truth.