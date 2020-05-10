Sections
190 attend GNDEC’s online faculty devp programme on energy conservation

Updated: May 10, 2020 23:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A seven-day faculty development programme on energy conservation and management organised by the electrical engineering department of Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC) concluded on Sunday.

“Four sessions were conducted online daily. Over 190 participants from across the country attended the course. Around 140 faculty members completed the programme. E-certificates of participation were given,” said Arvind Dhingra, programme coordinator.

GNDEC alumnus Satish Saini, who is at present, chairman of the academic committee, Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), Canada, spoke on smart grids and their relevance in the Indian scenario.

Principal Sehijpal Singh said the college has developed an online portal–guru.gndec.ac.in–for the learning needs of the students and faculty members.



