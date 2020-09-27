190-quintal paddy purchased in two Amritsar mandis on Day 1

AMRITSAR A day after the Centre directed the Punjab and Haryana governments to start advance paddy procurement, two government agencies — Food Corporation of India and Pungrain — purchased 190 quintal of the grain in Rayya and Attari grain markets of the district, Amritsar’s district mandi officer (DMO) Amandeep Singh said.

He said the procurement in other grain markets of the district was likely to begin from Monday. He said till now, 77,533 metric tonnes of paddy — mostly Basmati — has already arrived in the grain markets of the district.

According to Amritsar chief agriculture officer (CAO) Dr Gurdial Singh Ball, farmers had started harvesting paddy in the district from September 15.

Meanwhile, no government purchase started in Tarn Taran district on Sunday. Tarn Taran mandi officer Ajay Pal Singh said most of the grain markets of the district remained closed on Sunday. “The purchase will begin from Monday,” he said.

Similarly, the procurement in Gurdaspur district’s grain markets is expected to begin on Tuesday. The officials of the district said the arrival of paddy is expected from Tuesday.