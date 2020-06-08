198 fresh Covid-19 infections take J&K tally to 4,285

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 198 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the total number of positive cases in the Union territory to 4,285, officials said.

Of the new cases, 33 were reported from Jammu division and 165 from Kashmir, a government spokesperson said. Among these, 38 have a travel history.

The highest jump in Kashmir division was in Budgam with 40 new cases followed by Baramulla at 33 and Shopian at 31. In the Jammu division, 12 people tested positive in Jammu district followed by Kathua at 11.

On Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir had reported the biggest single-day spike of 620 cases, crossing the 4,000 mark in 91 days.

4 more die in UT, death toll 45

Four more people have died due to the virus in the UT, taking the death toll to 45, officials said.

Officials said three locals, including a 55-year-old man from south Kashmir’s Pampore, a 65-year-old man from north Kashmir’s Handwara and a 35-year-old road accident victim from Srinagar, died on Sunday evening. A CRPF personnel from Uttar Pradesh, posted in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, is the fourth person who died in the evening due to cardiopulmonary arrest.

Meanwhile, 108 more patients were discharged on Monday—12 in Jammu division and 96 in Kashmir, the government spokesperson said. So far, 1,324 people have recovered in the UT—1,112 in Kashmir and 212 in Jammu division.

At present, active cases in Kashmir stand at 2,211 and 705 are in Jammu.

Till date, 2.14 lakh people in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance — 42,381 in home quarantine, 51 in hospital quarantine and 55,577 under home surveillance. Besides these, 113,625 people have completed their 28-day surveillance period.