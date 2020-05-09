1st spl train from Bathinda to leave for Jharkhand tomorrow

Shramik Express train with 1,200 migrant workers on board will leave the Bathinda railway station for Jharkhand on Sunday.

It will be the first train from the south Malwa region ferrying migrants to their native state.

Officials said workers from various districts of the region will board the special train. Bathinda junction is the only station in the south Malwa from where special trains will undertake a non-stop journey to facilitate the movement of the migrant population.

According to the special chief secretary KBS Sidhu, 10,705 registration reports were generated in Bathinda district till May 5 deadline.

Fazilka deputy commissioner APS Singh Sandhu said 46 persons, who had registered themselves with the state government, will be brought to Bathinda from Fazilka, Abohar and Jalalabad towns.

Senior divisional commercial manager (Ambala division) Hari Mohan said the departure time of the train is yet to be finalised.

2ND TRAIN FROM PATIALA LEAVES FOR UP

Meanwhile, the second special train with 1200 migrants onboard chugged off from Patiala railway station for Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday.

Deputy commissioner Kumar Amit said the administration has received funds from the state government for bearing expenses of the migrants’ travel. “We are making payment to the railways for providing tickets to the registered passengers, thereby enabling them to travel to their native states free of cost.”

Admn comes to rescue of 2 children of migrant family in Jalandhar

The district administration came to the rescue of two minor children of a migrant family who were left alone in Jalandhar after their relatives left for their native place in Uttar Pradesh on board the Shramik Express train on Thursday.

Child Welfare Committee (CWC) member Amarjit Anand, who stepped in to help the children, said, Kanchan (17) and her brother Ravi Shankar (15), whose parents live in Pathankot, had been staying with their relatives at a rented accommodation in Basti Bawa Khel locality here. There was no one to take care of them after their relatives left.

“On CWC’s directive, deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma deputed an officer who took them along in a taxi to drop them at their parent’s residence in Pathankot,” he added.