Sections
Home / Cities / 1st spl train from Bathinda to leave for Jharkhand tomorrow

1st spl train from Bathinda to leave for Jharkhand tomorrow

It will be the first train from the south Malwa region ferrying migrants to their native state

Updated: May 09, 2020 00:09 IST

By Hindustan Times, Chandigarh, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

(Bharat Bhushan/ HT)

Shramik Express train with 1,200 migrant workers on board will leave the Bathinda railway station for Jharkhand on Sunday.

It will be the first train from the south Malwa region ferrying migrants to their native state.

Officials said workers from various districts of the region will board the special train. Bathinda junction is the only station in the south Malwa from where special trains will undertake a non-stop journey to facilitate the movement of the migrant population.

According to the special chief secretary KBS Sidhu, 10,705 registration reports were generated in Bathinda district till May 5 deadline.



Fazilka deputy commissioner APS Singh Sandhu said 46 persons, who had registered themselves with the state government, will be brought to Bathinda from Fazilka, Abohar and Jalalabad towns.

Senior divisional commercial manager (Ambala division) Hari Mohan said the departure time of the train is yet to be finalised.

2ND TRAIN FROM PATIALA LEAVES FOR UP

Meanwhile, the second special train with 1200 migrants onboard chugged off from Patiala railway station for Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday.

Deputy commissioner Kumar Amit said the administration has received funds from the state government for bearing expenses of the migrants’ travel. “We are making payment to the railways for providing tickets to the registered passengers, thereby enabling them to travel to their native states free of cost.”

Admn comes to rescue of 2 children of migrant family in Jalandhar

The district administration came to the rescue of two minor children of a migrant family who were left alone in Jalandhar after their relatives left for their native place in Uttar Pradesh on board the Shramik Express train on Thursday.

Child Welfare Committee (CWC) member Amarjit Anand, who stepped in to help the children, said, Kanchan (17) and her brother Ravi Shankar (15), whose parents live in Pathankot, had been staying with their relatives at a rented accommodation in Basti Bawa Khel locality here. There was no one to take care of them after their relatives left.

“On CWC’s directive, deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma deputed an officer who took them along in a taxi to drop them at their parent’s residence in Pathankot,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: Only severe cases to be tested before discharge, says Centre
May 09, 2020 00:51 IST
Stranded Indians won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns: Govt
May 09, 2020 01:08 IST
Flights carrying 335 evacuees from Riyadh, Bahrain land in Kerala
May 09, 2020 00:35 IST
‘Army will not be deployed in Mumbai, we will fight Covid-19 together’: Uddhav Thackeray
May 08, 2020 22:28 IST

latest news

45 Chinese nationals in Nepal demand flights to go home, throw stones
May 09, 2020 01:12 IST
Macchiwara farmer found positive in Ludhiana, tally up to 125
May 09, 2020 01:11 IST
Covid care centres for cops to come up at Santacruz, Marol
May 09, 2020 01:11 IST
Hope we become better human beings now!
May 09, 2020 01:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.