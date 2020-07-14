2,089 vehicles seized since July 2 in Thane

Since complete lockdown was imposed on July 2, Thane traffic police seized 2,089 vehicles from across the Thane commissionarate area and issued 20,694 e-challans amounting up to ₹95,38,800. The police has increased Bandobast at every corner and entrance of Thane city and is taking action against people for flouting lockdown norms.

Thane traffic police has deployed strict nakabandi at all points in Thane commissionerate and are making announcements.

A majority of the violators were from Thane city area, followed by Bhiwandi, Kalyan-Dombivli and Ulhasnagar.

Amit Kale, deputy commissioner, traffic police, said, “We are keeping strict watch at every entry point and are seizing vehicles. As people are not following lockdown rules, we are taking action against them through issuing e-challans.”