Sections
Home / Cities / 2,089 vehicles seized since July 2 in Thane

2,089 vehicles seized since July 2 in Thane

Since complete lockdown was imposed on July 2, Thane traffic police seized 2,089 vehicles from across the Thane commissionarate area and issued 20,694 e-challans amounting up to...

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 01:04 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Since complete lockdown was imposed on July 2, Thane traffic police seized 2,089 vehicles from across the Thane commissionarate area and issued 20,694 e-challans amounting up to ₹95,38,800. The police has increased Bandobast at every corner and entrance of Thane city and is taking action against people for flouting lockdown norms.

Thane traffic police has deployed strict nakabandi at all points in Thane commissionerate and are making announcements.

A majority of the violators were from Thane city area, followed by Bhiwandi, Kalyan-Dombivli and Ulhasnagar.

Amit Kale, deputy commissioner, traffic police, said, “We are keeping strict watch at every entry point and are seizing vehicles. As people are not following lockdown rules, we are taking action against them through issuing e-challans.”



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Centre asks PTI to pay dues of over Rs84 crore for its office
Jul 14, 2020 02:01 IST
‘Operation Lotus’ will not be successful in Maharashtra; backing BJP in 2014 was political ploy: Sharad Pawar
Jul 14, 2020 01:55 IST
300 fliers from Dubai claim they were made to wait at Mumbai airport for 10 hours
Jul 14, 2020 01:50 IST
Air Arabia gets notice for operating without consent
Jul 14, 2020 01:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.