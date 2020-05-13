2,100 leave Jhajjar, Rohtak for UP and Bihar

After staying in shelter homes for over a month, nearly 600 migrant workers, engaged in agricultural activities, left Jhajjar for Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr in 15 Haryana roadways buses. Besides, 1,533 workers departed for Patna, Bihar, from Rohtak railway station in a Shramik Special train. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Rohtak deputy commissioner (DC) RS Verma and former minister of state for cooperatives Manish Grover interacted with the workers and distributed food, masks, sanitisers and water bottles among them.

Kishan, a migrant worker from Patna, said, “I have been coming to Haryana every year to harvest wheat crop, but this time we did not get work due to the coronavirus outbreak.”

“Now, I am feeling homesick and am desperate to return to Patna. Haryana is safe but we can’t continue staying in shelter homes as mercury is soaring,” the worker added.

Radhe Shyam, a migrant from Bulandshahr, said that he had come to Jhajjar four years ago to work as an industrial labourer. “I consider myself fortunate to have got a chance to go back home while a few other workers are still staying in camps.”

“The Jhajjar administration had asked us to go for a medical check-up before boarding the bus. I don’t know whether the local administration in UP will ask me to quarantine at home or stay in a hostel,” he added.

‘CAN NOW GO HOME IN PRIVATE VEHICLES’

Jhajjar DC Jitender Kumar said that they have allowed migrant workers to go home in their own vehicles after getting permission.

“The workers will be given movement passes after they apply online and submit their medical fitness certificates to the administration,” Kumar added.

YAMUNANAGAR ADMN SENDS 164 MIGRANTS BACK HOME

The Yamunanagar administration sent 164 migrants back to their native places by buses and trains on Wednesday.

As per details, 113 of them were sent to the Rohtak railway station by bus from where they travelled to their native places in Bihar. As many as 19 migrants from Jammu and Kashmir, including two elderly and 17 students, stuck in various areas of the district, were also sent back. Around 32 migrant labourers were sent back to Uttarakhand’s Dehradun.

DC Mukul Kumar said, “We are sending migrant workers back to Uttarakhand, J&K, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states by buses and trains.”

“A similar activity is being carried out for migrant labourers belonging to Punjab. All passengers are being screened beforehand. They are only being sent back after getting checked by the civil surgeon.”

(With inputs of Bhavey Nagpal)