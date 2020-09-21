2,247 new cases take Punjab patient tally close to 1 lakh

Chandigarh/Amritsar/Ludhiana/Jalandhar Forty-seven more fatalities due to Covid-19 in Punjab on Monday took the toll to 2,860, while 2,247 new cases pushed the infection tally to 99,930, just 70 short of the 1-lakh mark.

Nine deaths were reported from Amritsar, seven from Jalandhar, five each from Ludhiana and Pathankot, four each from Kapurthala and Patiala, and two each from Bathinda, Hoshiarpur, Moga and Sangrur, according to daily medical bulletin of the government.

One death each was reported from Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ferozepur, Muktsar and Rupnagar.

Among places which reported the maximum new cases are Amritsar with 255 patinets, Ferozepur (249), Ludhiana (245), Mohali (233), Jalandhar (221), Patiala (151), Bathinda (149), Gurdaspur (101) and Hoshiarpur (87).

There are 21,661 active Covid-19 cases in the state, according to the bulletin.

A total of 2,811 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection.

So far, 75,409 people have been cured of the disease.

Fifty-nine critical patients are on ventilator support while 475 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 15,99,134 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.