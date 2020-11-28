2,320 complaints resolved as ‘Know your case’ resumes in Ludhiana after eight months

Eight months after police suspended the “Know Your Case” scheme due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it resumed the service on Saturday across all 29 police stations in the district.

Police claimed to have resolved 2,320 complaints through the day, while another 423 people were given information about progress on their cases and complaints. Police also handed over case property, which was seized in different cases.

As part of safety measures against Covid-19, police made special arrangements to maintain social distancing among the people. Hand sanitisers were also provided and help desks were set up to properly guide people and avoid crowding.

Launched on November 28, 2019, the scheme was suspended by the police commissioner on March 20 in view of the Coronavirus outbreak in the region.

Police had also called off public dealings after some cops tested positive for the virus. Thereon, the public was advised to drop complaints in complaint boxes installed outside police stations or send these via e-mail. This led to pendency of many cases, both new and old.

Inderbir Singh, a resident of Dugri, said he had a dispute with a tenant, who owed him rent and electricity dues for six months. He had filed a complaint regarding this, but it was left unaddressed due to the pandemic.

On Saturday, he got to visit the police station and the dispute was resolved, with the tenant issuing cheques for the dues.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Gurpreet Singh Sikand said 162 cases of matrimonial dispute were also resolved at the women cell.

Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal said any complainant desirous of knowing the status of their complaint, case or petition can visit the police station or unit concerned from 10am to 2pm on the designated Saturday. Gazetted officers, along with the SHOs, investigation officers and in-charges of the units will remain present. Investigation officer will apprise the complainant of the case status, he added.