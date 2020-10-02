Sections
2,538 fresh Covid-19 cases, 46 deaths in Pune district on Friday

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 21:27 IST

By HTC,

PUNE On Friday, Pune district reported 2,538 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours. A total of 46 people were declared dead due to the infection, as per the state health department.

Currently, Pune district has a total of 2.98 lakh Covid cases, of which 2.34 lakh have recovered; 5,905 is the death toll and 57,682 are the active number of cases.

Pune rural reported 896 new cases, taking its total count to 63,766. Twenty deaths reported on Friday put the death toll at 1,265, according to the state health department.

Pune city reported 1,043 fresh cases, taking its total count to 1,57,826. Eighteen deaths reported on Friday, put the death toll at 3,571.



The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 599 new cases, taking its final count to 76,635. Eight deaths on Friday put the death toll at 1,068.

The state health department reported that 13,294 patients were discharged on Friday, taking the final discharged count to 11,17,720.

The recovery rate in the state is 78.91%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.65%. Currently 21,94,347 people are in home quarantine in the state, and 29,051 are in institutional quarantine.

