Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / 2,546 medicos selected to administer vaccine in Pune

2,546 medicos selected to administer vaccine in Pune

PUNE At least 2,546 doctors and nurses have been selected by the civic administration as vaccinators, to administer the Covid-19 vaccine during the first phase of the vaccination...

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 18:54 IST

By Steffy Thevar,

PUNE At least 2,546 doctors and nurses have been selected by the civic administration as vaccinators, to administer the Covid-19 vaccine during the first phase of the vaccination drive.

The vaccinators have been undergoing a training which is likely to be the same as other universal vaccine programmes, but in addition, will include verification of registered candidates.

During a presentation to deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, the district administration expressed its preparedness for vaccination given the possibility of a “second wave”.

As per the presentation, the administration has selected 2,546 vaccinators for the Covid-19 vaccine and a total of 1.97 lakh doses will be needed in phase one.



Phase one will vaccinate healthcare workers, front -line workers and then comorbid and members of the population above the age of 50.

Dr Ashok Nanadapurkar, district civil surgeon, who was also part of the meeting on Saturday attended by the deputy CM, said, “The administration is fully prepared for the vaccination drive which will take place as per the central government’s policy. Now we are awaiting the vaccine approval and the vaccinators are doctors and nurses who trained to conduct vaccinations. This time, however, the additional factor is a verification process for which we will have separate staff.”

The administration has also stated that of the 2,546 vaccinators, 1,445 will be from PMC, 157 from PCMC and 944 from Pune rural.

In its first phase the city will need about 91,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, 36,000 for PCMC and 70,000 for Pune rural. The administration currently has 185 refrigerators and 157 deep-freezers to store these doses.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Bye-bye. We’re quitting!’ RLP pulls out of NDA over farm bills
by Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Andhra Pradesh gears up for 2-day Covid-19 vaccination dry-run in Krishna district
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs to move high court against jail dept
by Ramesh Babu
Prez Xi sending team to stop the Nepal party split. It’s a last-ditch effort
by Shishir Gupta

latest news

Zareen Khan: People have forgotten that Covid-19 virus exists
by Rishabh Suri
Pune’s home farmers cultivate a taste for turmeric grown in their back-yards, terraces
by Tanmayee Parti
2,546 medicos selected to administer vaccine in Pune
by Steffy Thevar
Lower-tier English soccer hit by virus outbreaks
by Associated Press
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.