Sections
Home / Cities / 2,630 more migrants take train to Bihar from Mohali

2,630 more migrants take train to Bihar from Mohali

The first train carrying 1,370 migrant workers left Mohali for Purnea in Bihar at 1pm while the second train carrying 1,260 migrants departed for Bettiah in West Champaran district of Bihar at 5 pm

Updated: May 19, 2020 19:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

As many as 2,630 migrant workers left the Mohali railway station for Bihar in two trains.The first train carrying 1,370 migrant workers left Mohali for Purnea in Bihar at 1pm while the second train carrying 1,260 migrants departed for Bettiah in West Champaran district of Bihar at 5 pm.

The district administration provided food, water and biscuits to the passengers, while making sure that they adhered to the guidelines of social distancing and were screened thoroughly before they boarded the train.

Further, it was ensured that the passengers arriving at the destination comply with health protocols as prescribed by the destination state or Chandigarh.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Quarantine stamp easily fades away: Kalyan residents
May 19, 2020 20:45 IST
Harsh Vardhan is India’s nominee for lead role in WHO, takes over on Friday
May 19, 2020 20:47 IST
HC refuses to interfere in decision of high power committee on releasing prisoners on bail
May 19, 2020 20:42 IST
Faizal Siddiqui’s TikTok account gets banned for ‘glorifying’ acid attack
May 19, 2020 20:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.