2,630 more migrants take train to Bihar from Mohali

As many as 2,630 migrant workers left the Mohali railway station for Bihar in two trains.The first train carrying 1,370 migrant workers left Mohali for Purnea in Bihar at 1pm while the second train carrying 1,260 migrants departed for Bettiah in West Champaran district of Bihar at 5 pm.

The district administration provided food, water and biscuits to the passengers, while making sure that they adhered to the guidelines of social distancing and were screened thoroughly before they boarded the train.

Further, it was ensured that the passengers arriving at the destination comply with health protocols as prescribed by the destination state or Chandigarh.