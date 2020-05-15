Sections
Home / Cities / 2,720 migrants from Mohali leave on trains for Hardoi, Bettiah

2,720 migrants from Mohali leave on trains for Hardoi, Bettiah

Another 734 migrants from Madhya Pradesh were sent by the district administration to Sirhind from where they boarded a train to Katni with stoppages at Gwalior and Bina

Updated: May 15, 2020 19:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Two Shramik Special trains left the Mohali railway station for Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh and Bettiah in West Champaran, Bihar, on Friday.

The train for Hardoi left at 10am carrying 1,392 migrant workers from Mohali, Rupnagar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshahr), while the train for Bettiah left in the evening with 1,328 passengers.

Elation was writ large on the faces of the migrants going back to their native places, and they expressed gratitude to the district administration for providing them food and water, and making elaborate preparations for their journey back home.

Another 734 migrants from Madhya Pradesh were sent by the district administration to Sirhind from where they boarded a train to Katni with stoppages at Gwalior and Bina.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 15, 2020 19:47 IST
Rahul Gandhi shreds Niti Aayog over no Covid-19 cases after May 16 prediction
May 15, 2020 18:29 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 15, 2020 20:18 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Paatal Lok’s Jaydeep Ahlawat talks possible season 2
May 15, 2020 20:45 IST
Pune hospital conducts Maharashtra’s first organ donation during lockdown
May 15, 2020 20:43 IST
No Indian athlete to compete abroad this year: AFI chief Sumariwalla
May 15, 2020 20:48 IST
Karnataka sees another record rise of Covid-19 cases as tally crosses 1000-mark
May 15, 2020 20:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.