Sections
Home / Cities / 2 Amritsar men held for stoning friend to death after fight over board game

2 Amritsar men held for stoning friend to death after fight over board game

Police have arrested two Amritsar residents for stoning their friend to death after a quarrel over the board game ludo in the Mohkampura area of the city four days ago.The body of...

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 22:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Amritsar

Police have arrested two Amritsar residents for stoning their friend to death after a quarrel over the board game ludo in the Mohkampura area of the city four days ago.

The body of Sukhjinder Singh (30) of Mohakmpura was recovered from a pit in Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar on Friday night at the instance of the accused—Vishaldeep Singh of Jaura Fatak and Mani of Mohkampura.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the two.

“My brother and the accused entered into a heated argument around 2pm on Tuesday. Sukhjinder broke the front mirror of an e-rickshaw belonging to the accused. Enraged over this, they abducted him,” said Avtar Singh, the victim’s brother.



Mohkampura police station in-charge Sukhdev Singh said, “We had registered a complaint of abduction against the accused on Tuesday. After their arrest they told us that they killed the victim before throwing his body. We recovered the decomposed body on Friday night.”

The victim was working as an e-rickshaw driver in the city. He is survived by his parents and a brother.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rusty Barcelona still can win Champions League: Setien
Jul 18, 2020 23:32 IST
Panjab University ready to issue online degrees through NAD
Jul 18, 2020 23:30 IST
In Bihar, paid isolation facility at hotels for Covid-19 positive healthcare workers
Jul 18, 2020 23:27 IST
Panjab University likely to win MAKA trophy for second year in a row
Jul 18, 2020 23:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.