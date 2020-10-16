Sections
Ludhiana: 2 arrested for beating social worker to death

The accused deterred him from planting saplings in the area saying that when the plants grown into trees, would disturb the view of a vend and tavern nearby

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 22:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The police on Friday arrested two men for beating a social worker to death.

The accused have been identified as Sukhdev Singh and Balwinder Singh of Balmiki Mohalla, Raikot.

Darshan Kaur, mother of victim Jasvir Singh, 30, of Kalsiyan village, said that on September 30, her son had gone to Hari Singh Nalwa Chowk in Raikot to plant sapling. She added that the accused deterred him from planting saplings in the area saying that when the plants grown into trees, would disturb the view of a vend and tavern nearby.Then they thrashed him and fled.

The locals rushed him to a hospital from where he was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh. The woman added that on October 6, she got her son admitted to a local hospital, where he succumbed to injuries on Thursday.

Three other accused, Anmol Singh of Kamalpura village, Manoj Kumar, and the manager of the liquor vend, are yet to be arrested.

