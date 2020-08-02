2 arrested for stabbing constable in Bhiwandi

Bhiwandi police arrested two persons for allegedly stabbing a police constable. The police constable had tried to intervene when the two were assaulting a man in Bhiwandi.

The accused are identified as, Ravindra Bhosale, 20 and Lakhan Jadhav,20. According to Bhoiwada police, constable Prafull Dalvi, 52, was patrolling near Bhandari Chowk on eve of Bakri Eid. The policemen were deployed to ensure that social distancing is maintained, while people shop for the festival.

A police officer said, “Constable Dalvi was on duty around 8pm near Bhandari Chowk. Dalvi saw the two persons were assaulting an unknown person. He intervened and tried to resolve the issue when the two accused pushed Dalvi, and stab him with a knife.” The accused then fled from the spot. The police team then rushed Dalvi to a nearby hospital.

The police officers arrested from Yeoor hill in Thane and booked them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.