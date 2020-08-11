Sections
Home / Cities / 2 arrested for stealing pickup trucks

2 arrested for stealing pickup trucks

The Rabale police have arrested two men for stealing pick-up trucks during lockdown from Navi Mumbai. Two other accused are absconding. According to police, one of the two accused...

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 19:14 IST

By Farhan Shaikh,

The Rabale police have arrested two men for stealing pick-up trucks during lockdown from Navi Mumbai. Two other accused are absconding.

According to police, one of the two accused arrested was out on a parole, due to the pandemic.

Chandra Pujari, 42, and Rakesh Pawar, 25, were arrested recently and following their interrogation, police recovered four pick-up trucks valued at ₹11 lakh from their possession. Pujari had gotten out of Nashik jail around the time of coronavirus lockdown while one of the absconding accomplices is among the many undertrials released during the lockdown on parole to ease burden in jails.

The group had been active in Navi Mumbai since the start of April, shortly after the lockdown was imposed at the end of March. Pujari and another accused would identify the vehicles with no anti-theft sensors and steal them at night using a master-key. Pawar would then drive the vehicle to hide it at a safehouse, until it is meant to be sold.



“The men used a master-key to steal the pick-up trucks. We have recovered four vehicles which were stolen from our jurisdiction, Rabale MIDC, Koparkhairane and Taloja areas. They have been remanded in judicial custody,” said Yogesh Gawde, senior inspector, Rabale police station.

Pujari has cases against him in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Gujarat. Pujari and Pawar are residents of Thane, said police.

“The accused mostly sold vehicles outside the city limits after changing the chassis number and the engine number of the vehicle. If the vehicle was not worth selling, they would break it down to salvage the scrap parts for sale,” said Pravin Phadtare, assistant inspector, Rabale police station.

The police caught the two by checking the CCTV footage of some of the thefts and other technical details.

The accused have been booked for theft. Officials are on the lookout for two other accused, including a Dhule based agent. The agent allegedly helped the accused with scrapping the vehicles or with documents of a scrapped vehicle, using which the stolen vehicles were sold.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

I feel Covid-19 is a hauua: Satish Shah
Aug 11, 2020 20:06 IST
Two more sero surveys to cover Pune
Aug 11, 2020 20:04 IST
UP Board introduces new system to end students’ info mismatch in HS, inter marksheets
Aug 11, 2020 20:01 IST
UTT postponed indefinitely due to Covid-19 pandemic
Aug 11, 2020 19:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.