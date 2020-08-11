2 arrested for stealing pickup trucks

The Rabale police have arrested two men for stealing pick-up trucks during lockdown from Navi Mumbai. Two other accused are absconding.

According to police, one of the two accused arrested was out on a parole, due to the pandemic.

Chandra Pujari, 42, and Rakesh Pawar, 25, were arrested recently and following their interrogation, police recovered four pick-up trucks valued at ₹11 lakh from their possession. Pujari had gotten out of Nashik jail around the time of coronavirus lockdown while one of the absconding accomplices is among the many undertrials released during the lockdown on parole to ease burden in jails.

The group had been active in Navi Mumbai since the start of April, shortly after the lockdown was imposed at the end of March. Pujari and another accused would identify the vehicles with no anti-theft sensors and steal them at night using a master-key. Pawar would then drive the vehicle to hide it at a safehouse, until it is meant to be sold.

“The men used a master-key to steal the pick-up trucks. We have recovered four vehicles which were stolen from our jurisdiction, Rabale MIDC, Koparkhairane and Taloja areas. They have been remanded in judicial custody,” said Yogesh Gawde, senior inspector, Rabale police station.

Pujari has cases against him in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Gujarat. Pujari and Pawar are residents of Thane, said police.

“The accused mostly sold vehicles outside the city limits after changing the chassis number and the engine number of the vehicle. If the vehicle was not worth selling, they would break it down to salvage the scrap parts for sale,” said Pravin Phadtare, assistant inspector, Rabale police station.

The police caught the two by checking the CCTV footage of some of the thefts and other technical details.

The accused have been booked for theft. Officials are on the lookout for two other accused, including a Dhule based agent. The agent allegedly helped the accused with scrapping the vehicles or with documents of a scrapped vehicle, using which the stolen vehicles were sold.