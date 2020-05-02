2 booked for spreading fake news in Kamothe

A social worker was booked for spreading a fake message about a four-day curfew which led to panic buying in Kamothe. The police later booked another man for circulating the false news.

“Locals from Kamothe were buying groceries and vegetables without following social distancing. After investigating, we found that a fake message was doing rounds about a curfew in the area from April 30 to May 3 because to increasing number of coronavirus patients in Kamothe,” said an officer from Kamothe police station.

The police booked Anmol Shitole and Ganesh Shinde. Shitole, who is in his late thirties, is the head of a social organisation called Kamothe and Ekta Samajik Sanstha, and the message he circulated claimed the curfew has been called after discussions with various local leaders.

Shinde has been booked and not arrested as his area is a containment zone. Both have been booked under sections of Indian Penal Code for public mischief.