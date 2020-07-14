Sections
Home / Cities / 2 booked for threatening cops, snatching motorcycle from delivery boy in Mohali

2 booked for threatening cops, snatching motorcycle from delivery boy in Mohali

Police say the men are yet to be identified; police trying to trace them through the car they left behind

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 18:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

One of the men had threatened a Swiggy delivery boy with a gun before fleeing with his bike. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A day after two miscreants threatened cops and snatched a bike from a food delivery boy in Phase-10, police booked two unidentified persons for criminal intimidation and attempt to murder.

The incident took place around 6pm on Monday, when assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Surjit Singh, who was at a naka near Phase 9/10 lightpoint, stopped a Suzuki Baleno car headed towards Phase 10. The two occupants of car immediately started arguing with the ASI and then sped away after hitting him with the vehicle.

Later, another set of cops stopped the car near the Phase 10 market. This time, the men panicked and fled towards the showrooms, leaving the vehicle behind.

Then, one of them threatened a Swiggy (online food delivery application) delivery boy with a gun and sped away with his bike. It was later recovered near Burail Jail.



Police found out that the Baleno car belongs to Sajjan Singh, a resident of Banga town in Nawanshahr, who is currently staying abroad but the owners had been frequently changing over the past some time.

Phase 11 station house officer, Jagdeep Singh, said, “The suspects are yet to be identified. We are trying to trace them through the vehicle’s registration number. The closed-circuit television camera footage is not clear enough to identify them, but we are hopeful of arresting them soon.”

The case has been registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (voluntarily obstructing public servant in the discharge of public functions), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25, 27, 54, 59 of the Arms.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mohali man held for duping on pretext of house allotment under central scheme
Jul 14, 2020 20:20 IST
Comedian Rohan Joshi goes off Twitter after phone number, address leaked
Jul 14, 2020 20:23 IST
India on fast-track mode to develop Covid-19 vaccine: ICMR
Jul 14, 2020 20:16 IST
‘Not debasing Ayodhya’: Nepal in damage control after Oli’s Ramayana fiasco
Jul 14, 2020 20:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.