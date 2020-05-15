2 cops suspended, 2 transferred for taking bribe from chemist

Sections
Updated: May 15, 2020 19:48 IST

By Ram Parmar,

Two constables, Amol Rahul and Kiran Ghuge from Navghar police station have been suspended for allegedly taking Rs 18,300 bribe from a Bhayander (East)-based chemist who allegedly sold an energy drink to a customer during lockdown while two other constables have also been transferred to the Thane Rural police control room as punishment.

The incident took place on May 6 when the constables allegedly also disrobed the chemist and demanded Rs 1 lakh. They forcibly took away the cash and let him off. The chemist complained to higher authorities in Thane Rural police and the action was initiated.

