2 Covid centres at Navi Mumbai to get 4,100 more beds

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 00:54 IST

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy,

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) newly-appointed commissioner Abhijit Bangar has announced that Navi Mumbai will get 4,100 additional beds to treat Covid-19 patients. The corporation will set up additional 1,000 oxygen beds and 100 intensive care unit (ICU) beds at the Cidco exhibition centre in Vashi, while the facility at India Bulls quarantine centre in Panvel will get 3,000 more beds.

Bangar, who has taken charge this week, visited the two NMMC Covid care centres (CCCs) to take a stock of the facilities and services being provided there to the patients.

Currently, the Vashi facility has 1,200 beds. “Patients, especially those who are in a serious condition, are finding it difficult to get beds in the city. We will convert 500 beds each in the facility to oxygen-equipped beds in two phases. I inspected the facility along with a team of doctors and we intend to have an ICU facility here with 100 beds in the first phase,” said Bangar.

The civic commissioner said that the 3,000 beds that will be set up at the Panvel facility will also include oxygen beds for emergency cases.



“The antigen test facility that we have started in our hospitals will be provided to the patients in the Panvel facility also to ensure that results are received immediately and the patient can be treated accordingly. Our objective is to augment the bed facilities in the city so that no patient is without one,” said Bangar.

