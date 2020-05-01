2 Covid patients among 3 booked for violating curfew in Mohali hotspot

Police booked three residents of Jawaharpur village – a coronavirus hotspot in Mohali district — for sitting together to have drinks in violation of the curfew.

The accused are Sukhjinder Singh, Rakesh Dhiman and Karamjit Singh. While Rakesh and Karamjit had tested positive for coronavirus and isolated at the Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur, Sukhjinder had tested negative and was quarantined.

The case was registered on the statement of Sukhjinder who had got admitted to the hospital after falling ill post consumption of the liquor, which, he told the health authorities, was brought by Rakesh from his house.

The trio has been booked under Sections 188, 269, 270 and 271 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Dear Bassi police station.

The village has so far reported 46 positive cases of which 17 have got cured.

3 OF FAMILY BOOKED FOR THREATENING COP

In a separate case, police booked a man, his wife and son for abusing and threatening a policeman on duty in Mubarikpur village of Dear Bassi.

Head constable Malkiat Singh in his complaint said the accused, Jagtar Singh, was not wearing a mask and several people had gathered around his rehri to purchase vegetables. Malkiat said when he asked people to maintain social distancing, the accused started arguing with him and threatened him. A case under Sections 188, 269, 270, 186, 506 of the IPC was registered at the Dera Bassi police station.