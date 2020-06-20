2 Covid patients in Kalyan die awaiting treatment

In two separate incidents, Covid-19 patients died while waiting for hospital beds in Kalyan this week. Both the patients had been suffering from breathlessness but since the result of their swab tests were awaited, they did not get admitted to Covid hospitals while the civic-run Rukminibai Hospital, a non-Covid hospital, did not have ventilators.

In the first incident, a 43-year-old man died at a Covid Hospital in Kalyan (West) on Friday.

The patient’s sister said, “My elder brother was having issues with breathing and high fever. My younger brother went to every hospital but none of them admitted him and we were asked to go to Holy Cross Covid hospital at Karnik Road. When we reached there, the doctors said they could not admit the patient as the test report was awaited and only treated Covid cases. My brother died on the hospital premises on the same day.”

A day after his death, the man’s test results confirmed he was positive for Covid-19. The sister said that her younger brother is also showing symptoms and is scared after this incident.

In the second incident which took place on June 16, a 57-year-old man died at Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan (West).

The deceased’s 32-year-old son said, “My father was suffering from fever since June 12, for which he had taken medicines from our family doctor and did typhoid and malaria tests. He tested positive for typhoid. Meanwhile, our doctor also suggested doing a Covid test. On June 14 he was tested and the next day he started suffering from breathing problems.”

The family went to Rukminibai Hospital where there was no ventilator. Doctors gave him oxygen and he was sent to another private hospital. The private hospital refused to admit the patient and he was made to return to Rukminibai.

“My father was on a stretcher with an oxygen mask and couldn’t breathe. There was no treatment given on time. There were no beds available,” said the victim’s son. Following his death, the 57-year-old was tested and found to be infected with the coronavirus.

Hospital authorities have denied any negligence on their part. An official from Rukminibai Hospital said, “The 57-year-old patient was immediately provided with oxygen as he was in a severe condition. Rukminibai is a non-Covid hospital and hence we do not have a ventilator. We send such patients to the Covid hospital with oxygen support. The same procedure was followed for the patient.”

Spokesperson for Kalyan Doctors Army, that handles Covid patients at Holy Cross Covid Hospital, Prashant Patil said,”When there are no beds available, we tell the family so that their time is not wasted and the patient gets admission in some other hospital. Also, if a patient’s report is awaited, we don’t admit them because its a Covid hospital and tomorrow if the patient’s report is negative, there are chances he could get infected from the hospital. Only those who test positive are admitted here.”

As per Kalyan Doctors Army, which is closely working with the KDMC, the civic body had earlier given directions to private hospitals to not deny admission in severe suspected cases. “Private hospitals should not deny any patient even if their report is awaited. Covid hospitals can only admit positive cases,” said Patil.

Epidemic officer of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) Pratibha Paanpatil said, “The 43-year-old patient who died near the hospital was very severe and arrangements to admit him were underway when he died. He was given oxygen support, however, he succumbed before he was admitted. As per the directions from the KDMC chief, we will inquire into both cases and check if there was any negligence.”