2-day symposium on effect of Covid-19 on Indian education concludes

A two-day symposium titled Indian Education: Covid-19 impact, challenges and opportunities; organised by Gujranwala Guru Nanak Khalsa College (GGNKC), Ludhiana, concluded on Friday.

For the valedictory session on the second day, prof Sanjay Kaushik, dean at college development council, Panjab University, Chandigarh; was the chief guest and Nisha Singh, deputy director, centre for online education, IGNOU; and Ganesh Hegde, adviser at National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC); were the resource persons for the technical sessions.

Prof Kaushik focused on the free learning management systems (LMS) available online such as EDX and urged the teachers to train for the coming time of blended learning.

Nisha Singh discussed the nuances of online education and Ganesh Hegde stressed on the importance of e-content and e-learning in the accreditation process.

SP Singh, former vice-chancellor, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, in his welcome address lauded the endeavours of the college for organising the event.

He focused on digital learning and advised teachers to adapt to the e-textbooks, open educational resources (OERs) and technology enhanced teaching and learning.