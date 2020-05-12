Sections
2 days on, no arrests made in PGI nurse suicide case in Chandigarh

In a suicide note she had implicated four senior nurses who were allegedly harassing her

Updated: May 12, 2020 22:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Two days on, after a senior nursing officer posted at Chandigarh PGIMER, committed suicide, following alleged harassment by senior colleagues, police are yet to arrest anyone.

The deceased Davinder Kaur, 44, a resident of Kamao Colony in Nayagaon, had allegedly injected herself with poison. She had been working in PGI since 1998. Davinder was earlier posted in the new OPD at PGI from where she was transferred to the female ward.

Her husband Amit Kumar had said that Davinder was suffering mental distress for the past few months as four senior nurses were allegedly harassing her after a dispute over her transfer within the department.

Police had recovered a suicide note from her possession in which she had mentioned the names of four nurses—Sunita, Jaspal Kaur, Navneet Dhaliwal and Neelam Chand, who were allegedly harassing her.



Nayagaon police have registered a case against the four under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC.

