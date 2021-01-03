Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / 2 dead in head-on collision between car and truck near Indapur

2 dead in head-on collision between car and truck near Indapur

PUNE: Two people in a car were killed after a head-on collision with a truck in Indapur, near Pune, on Sunday morning.The deceased driver has been identified as Pandurang Sitaram...

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 21:30 IST

By HTC,

PUNE: Two people in a car were killed after a head-on collision with a truck in Indapur, near Pune, on Sunday morning.

The deceased driver has been identified as Pandurang Sitaram Tathawade (58), while the deceased co-passenger has been identified Rukmini Pandurang Tathawade (58), both residents of Khadki and natives of Pabal, Shirur.

The two were heading from Indapur towards Bavda, while the truck was heading in the opposite direction.

The car was a Tata Nexon registered in Pune. The truck was also a Tata truck, also registered in Pune.



The unidentified truck was abandoned by the driver who fled the spot after the accident, according to the complaint.

The bodies were taken to government hospital in Indapur for a post-mortem before being handed over to the family members.

A case under Sections 304(a), 279, 337, 338, and 427 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184,143,177 of Motor vehicle Act has been registered at the Indapur police station against the truck driver. Assistant police inspector Ajit Jadhav of Indapur police station is investigating the case.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ahead of talks with farmers, Tomar, Rajnath discuss strategy to end impasse
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Won’t go back till laws are repealed, say farmers before 7th round of talks
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
‘Disgraceful’: Vardhan slams Akhilesh Yadav, Tharoor over Covid-19 vaccine
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Covaxin possibly more potent to fight mutant strain: ICMR chief
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Anthony Fauci says US Covid-19 vaccine pace picking up after slow start
by Bloomberg | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Leicester move up to third place with win at Newcastle
by Reuters
Ahead of talks with farmers, Tomar, Rajnath discuss strategy to end impasse
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Tricolour to be installed at UNSC stakeout as India begins 2-year tenure
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.