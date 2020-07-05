2 deaths, 26 inmates & ex-Youth Cong chief test +ve among 84 in Ludhiana

Two elderly women succumbed to coronavirus disease while 84 persons tested positive in the district on Sunday. This is Ludhiana’s biggest single-day spike yet.

The deceased include a 70-year-old from Gandhi Nagar of Ludhiana and a 65-year-old woman from Godia Press Street in Muktsar.

The district has so far recorded 1,070 Covid-19 cases in 104 days and 51 deaths since the beginning of the lockdown. Of those who succumbed to the virus, 25 hailed from Ludhiana, while 26 patients were from other districts and states.

Among the 84 cases reported on Sunday, 26 are inmates of the Ludhiana Central Jail. Confirming the cases, district epidemiologist Rajesh Kumar Bagga said the inmates were kept in a separate barrack at the jail. Five among them had tested positive on Friday, while four inmates were declared infected on June 1.

Interestingly, these 26 inmates are among the group of 150 undertrials who were kept in Borstal jail. They had tested negative 21 days ago, following which they were shifted to the central jail where they were kept in a separate barrack. As per the protocol, their tests were conducted and 26 inmates were found infected. They have been separated and their health is being monitored, said Bagga.

Besides them, former Youth Congress district president Rajiv Raja also tested positive for the virus on Sunday. Raja had visited the civil hospital on July 2 and given his samples for testing. The area around Raja’s house in Rishi Nagar has been sealed and his family members have been asked to remain under quarantine. The health department has also started contact-tracing of the Congress leader. The news of Raja suffering from Covid-19 has caused flutters in the local Congress unit as it has been learnt that the now infected leader had met many of his party colleagues in the past week.