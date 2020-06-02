Sections
2 deaths, 30 new Covid-19cases surface in Punjab

Amritsar/Jalandhar/Ludhiana A 60-year-old arhtiya from Pathankot and an octogenarian ex-serviceman lost their battle with the Covid-19 infection, even as 30 fresh coronovirus cases were recorded in...

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 21:17 IST

By HT Correspondents,

Amritsar/Jalandhar/Ludhiana A 60-year-old arhtiya from Pathankot and an octogenarian ex-serviceman lost their battle with the Covid-19 infection, even as 30 fresh coronovirus cases were recorded in Punjab on Tuesday. With this the state’s tally of total Covid-19 cases has gone up to 2,412 and number of deaths to 47.

Ten people tested positive in Defence Colony of Jalandhar, eight of them family members of a Covid-19 patient.

Nine Covid-19 cases were reported in Majha region — two in Amritsar and seven in Pathankot — on Tuesday. A 55-year-old anganwadi worker was among the three people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Sangrur.

An undertrial who was out on bail tested postive for coronavirus in Hoshiarpur, while two women who had returned from Ahmedabad were found infected from the virus in Moga.



A 35-year-old man who returned from Kuwait last week and was lodged at a quarantine facility in Faridkot tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

In Patiala, a 22-year-old Rajpura resident, who had returned from Kuwait on May 27, was found infected. He was quarantined at a gurdwara in Bahadurgarh since his return.

In Fatehgarh Sahib district, a 28-year-old Mandi Gobindgarh resident also tested positive.

Also, two inmates from Kapurthala, who were released on parole from Ludhiana jail recently, tested positive for Covid-19.

