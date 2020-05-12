Sections
2 Delhi returnees among 16 fresh cases detected in Ludhiana

As the RPF personnel do not belong to Ludhiana, they won’t be counted in the district’s tally

Updated: May 12, 2020 06:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Ludhiana civil surgeon said that reports of 109 samples were received on Monday evening, out of which 16 were found positive. (Representative image) (NITIN KANOTRA/HT)

Two pilgrims who had returned from Majnu-Ka-Tilla in Delhi were among the 16 fresh cases detected in Ludhiana on Monday. The rest are railway protection force (RPF) personnel who had been sent to the district for crowd management at railway station as migrants return to their home states on special trains.

The district’s tally has now gone up to 135. “As the RPF personnel do not belong to Ludhiana, they won’t be counted in our tally,” civil surgeon Rajesh Bagga said.

He added that reports of 109 samples were received on Monday evening, out of which 16 were found positive.

As per railway officials, a special team of 40 RPF personnel had come to the city this month. Out of these, two RPF were showing symptoms of Covid-19 and subsequently tested positive. Following this, the 38 other personnel were sent into quarantine and their samples taken for testing. The samples of 14 men came back positive. The 14 personnel were also deputed at the Ludhiana railway station for managing the rush of migrant labourers, who was returning to their home states through special trains.



DMO, HER DAUGHTER AND SON-IN-LAW RECOVER

District mandi officer (DMO) Jasbir Kaur, her daughter Navdeep Kaur, who is a block development and panchayat officer, and Navdeep’s husband Prabhjot Singh, a food supply official, have been cured of the virus. The DMO had tested positive on April 16, following which her daughter and son-in-law had also tested positive.

