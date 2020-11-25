2 die, 104 test positive for Covid in Ludhiana

The latest figures have pushed the death toll to 888 and total caseload to 22,346. (Representational picture)

Covid-19 claimed two more lives in Ludhiana on Wednesday, while 104 residents were found infected with the virus, health bulletin stated.

Of the total patients, 856 are still infected (active cases), while 20,599 have recovered, taking Ludhiana’s recovery rate to 92.42%.

After a short lull, except for November 15 when 64 cases were reported, the number of daily infections has been averaging 80 since November 5.

Among those who died on Wednesday were two men, aged 46 and 72.