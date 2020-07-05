Sections
Home / Cities / 2 die in Amritsar as govt school wall collapses due to storm

2 die in Amritsar as govt school wall collapses due to storm

One of the victims was on the terrace of his house while the other was sitting on the street when the incident took place.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 19:41 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Amritsar

Residents looking at the debris from the wall collapse in Nawankot area on Sunday. As per information, the incident took place around 8pm on Saturday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

A 40-year-old man and his 60-year-old neighbour died after an under-construction parapet of Government High Senior Secondary School (GHSSS), Nawankot, collapsed due to the storm on Saturday night.

The deceased have been identified as Satpal Singh and Kiran Bala, whose houses are right next to the school.

Satpal’s wife Rajni told the police that around 8pm, her husband had gone to the terrace when the school’s parapet collapsed due to the storm and fell on him. Kiran Bala, who was sitting outside her house, also got injured in the incident.

The duo was rushed to a private hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.



The deceased Satpal Singh and Kiran Bala. ( HT PHOTO )

Family members of the deceased Satpal in an inconsolable state. ( Sameer Sehgal/HT )

Rajni said that she and other people in the locality had requested the school authorities several times to stop the construction as the building was weak, but they did not pay heed.

Gate Hakima station house officer Sukhbir Singh said a case has been registered against the school authorities under Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

