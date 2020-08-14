2 die in state transport bus-van collision on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

Two passengers, including the driver of a van, died after colliding with a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus near Varai Dekhale area at Manor on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway on Thursday afternoon.

The victims are identified as Hitesh Barod and Parbhat Barod.

The bus driver, Nilesh Tanaji Bangre, has been booked by the Manor police and he has also sustained minor injuries.

According to the police, the bus had jumped the lane owing to which the collision took place. As the van was operating on compressed natural gas (CNG), the two vehicles caught fire after the collision and the two occupants inside the van were charred to death.

“The bus was coming from Borivli and going towards Boisar. It had three passengers, as well as the driver and the conductor. The passengers of the bus were in essential services and were returning to Boisar from work. As the bus was approaching Varai Dhekale, its driver lost control of the vehicle and crossed the barricade and jumped on the lane towards Mumbai where it collided with the van. The passengers on the bus jumped outside using the emergency exit,” said assistant inspector Pratap Darade of Manor police station.

“Prima facie, it appears that Bangre was overspeeding, owing to which he lost control of the bus. We are probing if he was driving in an inebriated state. He has been booked under sections 304 (a) (neglience), 279 (causing hurt due to rash act), 337 (rash driving endangering human life) and 427 (mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and we will arrest him soon,” said Darade.

The bodies of the victims have been sent for post-mortem and the reports are awaited.