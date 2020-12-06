Sections
2 drug peddlers held with 9kg contraband in Kullu

Two persons running an illicit drug trade in Kullu have been arrested with 4kg charas (cannabis) and 5.356kg ganja, police said on Saturday.The accused have been identified as...

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 00:51 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Two persons running an illicit drug trade in Kullu have been arrested with 4kg charas (cannabis) and 5.356kg ganja, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Kashi Nath (56) and Mohan Lal (63), both residents of Sachani village in Kullu’s Bhuntar tehsil.

On Friday, the police received a tip-off that two persons were selling drugs in Sachani village. While Kashi Nath is a wholesaler of charas and ganja, Mohan lal act as a middleman and provides customers to Kashi Nath after fixing the deals, police said.

During a raid at Kashi Nath’s house, police recovered the contraband and arrested both the accused.

Kullu superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said cases under Section 29 of the NDPS Act have been registered against the two accused and investigation is on.

