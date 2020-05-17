Sections
Home / Cities / 2 feared dead, 4 rescued in Ramban, Kashmir highway blocked

2 feared dead, 4 rescued in Ramban, Kashmir highway blocked

Two persons are feared dead and four others have been rescued after a slope of hillock came crashing down on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban district late on Saturday evening.Ramban district...

Updated: May 17, 2020 00:23 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Two persons are feared dead and four others have been rescued after a slope of hillock came crashing down on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban district late on Saturday evening.

Ramban district police chief, SSP Haseeb Ur Rehman, said, “Workers of NHAI were on the job on the slope. They were cutting rocks off the hill with machines when it fell off. The incident took place at Seri at around 7pm.”

Four persons were rescued but two still remain buried under the debris. “A rescue operation is on, but their chances of survival look grim. A JCB machine is also buried under the debris,” he added.

The officer said that hit by the debris a dumper fell off the Kashmir highway into a nearby gorge. The Jammu-Srinagar highway has also been blocked by the debris.



Initial reports from the site state that three dumpers, a truck, a load-carrier and a JCB machine are under the debris. Ramban DC Nazim Zai Khan said, “The search operation will continue till we retrieve all those who were hit by the landslide.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

IIT-Bombay develops wash-resistant antiviral coating for masks
May 17, 2020 01:37 IST
Online romance scams on the rise as dating apps proliferate
May 17, 2020 01:42 IST
1,463 migrants leave for Bihar from Maharashtra’s Kalyan
May 17, 2020 01:34 IST
6 lakh migrants in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi left in lurch amid lockdown
May 17, 2020 01:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.