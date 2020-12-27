Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / 2 fliers from UK test positive in Kalyan, results of 31 awaited

2 fliers from UK test positive in Kalyan, results of 31 awaited

On Saturday, the civic body has received a list of 37 more passengers who had returned from the UK. The corporation will trace them for testing in the coming days

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 01:37 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

The civic body had received a list of 55 travellers on Thursday from the state government who had returned from the UK between November 25 and December 23. (HT FILE)

Of the 40 passengers who were tested for Covid-19 by the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) upon their return from the United Kingdom (UK), two women have been found infected with the virus. Seven other fliers tested negative, while reports of 31 passengers are pending.

“The women are asymptomatic and have been admitted to Tata Amantra Covid-19 centre. The sample of one of the woman have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, for gene testing, while that of the other will be sent on Monday” said Dr Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.

The civic body had received a list of 55 travellers on Thursday from the state government who had returned from the UK between November 25 and December 23. Following this, it has traced 45 passengers, of whom 40 underwent Covid-19 testing. On Saturday, the civic body has received a list of 37 more passengers who had returned from the UK. The corporation will trace them for testing in the coming days.

KDMC has kept one floor at Tata Amantra quarantine centre at Kalyan-Bhiwandi road for Covid-positive passengers who have returned from the UK.

The civic body has appealed to citizens to maintain social distancing, wear masks and report to the health centre immediately on developing any symptom.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Kumaraswamy bats for farm legislation, Deve Gowda criticises Congress
by Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
More muscle to IAF with at least 3 more Rafales flying-in next month
by Rahul Singh | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hooda demands special Haryana assembly session, says BJP-JJP coalition has lost support of MLAs
by HT Correspondent
Centre forms genomic surveillance consortium to check spread of new coronavirus variant
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C

latest news

Air India pilots upset over cut in pay rollback, won’t work after duty time
by Neha LM Tripathi
‘Ban firecrackers during New Year celebrations‘
by Shreya Bhandary
2 fliers from UK test positive in Kalyan, results of 31 awaited
by Sajana Nambiar
Colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region to begin FYJC classes
by Ankita Bhatkhande
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.