Sections
Home / Cities / 2 forest officers injured after miscreants pelt stones at them

2 forest officers injured after miscreants pelt stones at them

Two forest officers and one worker from the forest team at Kalwa were injured after some local miscreants pelted stones at them on Thursday. They were on a routine patrol at Parsik area in Kalwa...

Updated: May 28, 2020 23:20 IST

By Priyanka Dhomse,

Two forest officers and one worker from the forest team at Kalwa were injured after some local miscreants pelted stones at them on Thursday.

They were on a routine patrol at Parsik area in Kalwa when a group of around 15 people gathered and started pelting stones at them. “The locals started pelting stones and bricks after the officers enquired about the illegal encroachments,” said a forest official from Thane.

The three injured employees suffered minor injuries.

“The forest officers from Kalwa and Shahabaj were patrolling with forest security guards and workers at Parsik hill near Kalwa when the incident took place. Parsik hill is surrounded by illegal encroachments so regular patrolling is carried out by forest officers. We suspect that the residents staying in these hutments pelted stones and fled,” said a senior official from Thane forest department.



The police have registered a case against unknown miscreants.

“The case has been registered against the unknown accused under Sections 332 and 353 of Indian Penal Code. We are investigation to arrest the accused,” said VG Darekar, senior police inspector, Kalwa police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Airoli school rubbishes parents’ demand for stay on fee hike
May 29, 2020 00:11 IST
Vij wants tighter curbs on Delhi border
May 29, 2020 00:10 IST
‘26/11 witness had recovered well, was home for 12 days’
May 29, 2020 00:10 IST
Justice SN Satyanarayana takes oath as Punjab and Haryana HC judge
May 29, 2020 00:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.