2 forest officers injured after miscreants pelt stones at them

Two forest officers and one worker from the forest team at Kalwa were injured after some local miscreants pelted stones at them on Thursday.

They were on a routine patrol at Parsik area in Kalwa when a group of around 15 people gathered and started pelting stones at them. “The locals started pelting stones and bricks after the officers enquired about the illegal encroachments,” said a forest official from Thane.

The three injured employees suffered minor injuries.

“The forest officers from Kalwa and Shahabaj were patrolling with forest security guards and workers at Parsik hill near Kalwa when the incident took place. Parsik hill is surrounded by illegal encroachments so regular patrolling is carried out by forest officers. We suspect that the residents staying in these hutments pelted stones and fled,” said a senior official from Thane forest department.

The police have registered a case against unknown miscreants.

“The case has been registered against the unknown accused under Sections 332 and 353 of Indian Penal Code. We are investigation to arrest the accused,” said VG Darekar, senior police inspector, Kalwa police station.