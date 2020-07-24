Sections
Home / Cities / 2 held for breaking into Bhiwandi warehouse, stealing ₹6.9 lakh worth goods

Bhiwandi crime branch unit 2 on Wednesday arrested two men accused of breaking into a Bhiwandi warehouse and looted electronic goods worth ₹6.9 lakh in June. The accused...

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 00:18 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

Bhiwandi crime branch unit 2 on Wednesday arrested two men accused of breaking into a Bhiwandi warehouse and looted electronic goods worth ₹6.9 lakh in June. The accused allegedly drilled a hole in the wall of the warehouse to gain access to the goods.

The two arrested have been identified as Vaibhav Pawar, 20, and Sanjay Das, 28, both residents of Bhiwandi.

“We got some tip-offs regarding the two, following which we traced them and seized a laptop, speakers and LCD monitor. Goods worth ₹5.6 lakh have been recovered, and we are still investigating their modus operandi. The duo had drilled a hole in the wall and entered the warehouse,” said Sheetal Raut, senior police inspector, Bhiwandi crime branch.

The accused have been charged for house break-in under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).



In another case, the Bhiwandi crime branch traced 40 mobile phones that were stolen in the last 1.5 years. “There were various complaints regarding mobile theft. Were traced the phones and have now asked those who filed theft complaints to visit the police station. However, everyone has to follow a strict safety protocol by ensuring they wear masks and maintain social distance,” said Raut.

