2 held for stealing bronze and copper sheets worth ₹14 lakh from godown near Mumbai

Narpoli police officers arrested two people for allegedly breaking into godowns in Bhiwandi and stealing bronze and copper sheets worth Rs14 lakh on August 22. The police have...

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 01:05 IST

By Anamika Gharat,

Narpoli police officers arrested two people for allegedly breaking into godowns in Bhiwandi and stealing bronze and copper sheets worth Rs14 lakh on August 22. The police have recovered stolen valuables worth Rs7 lakh from the accused, identified as Kamathipura resident Shaitansingh Solanki, 33, and Kalwa resident Farooq Shaikh, 42.

During the investigation, the duo also revealed the names of their four aides who are involved in this crime.

The accused worked in the metal market at Mumbai and started facing difficulties since the lockdown was imposed in March.

“The accused were looking for ways to earn easy money. Solanki came up with the idea to steal materials from godowns. He was aware about copper and bronze sheets stored at the Bhiwandi godown. During the lockdown, he visited Bhiwandi two-three times at night to conduct a recce and then hatched the plan with his other accomplices to steal the materials,” said a officer from Narpoli police station.



On August 22, the accused executed stole bronze sheets worth Rs14.27 lakh from the godown owned by Sandip Shaha.

Sub-inspector P Suve from Narpoli police station said, “Through CCTV footages and our informers, we could find the accused. We laid a trap and arrested them from Mumbai and recovered the stolen goods worth Rs7.18 lakh on Friday. These accused were planning to sell the materials to a dealer. We are yet to arrest the other accused and are investigating further.”

